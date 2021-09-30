CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spofford, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Spofford

 5 days ago

SPOFFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cCmT2jj00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Spofford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

