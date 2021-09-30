4-Day Weather Forecast For Spofford
SPOFFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
