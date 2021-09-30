Camp Nelson Weather Forecast

CAMP NELSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Areas Of Smoke then Haze High 59 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Haze during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 mph



