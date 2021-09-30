Camp Nelson Weather Forecast
CAMP NELSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Areas Of Smoke then Haze
- High 59 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0