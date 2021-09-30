Sarles Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SARLES, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
