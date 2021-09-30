Blackburn Daily Weather Forecast
BLACKBURN, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
