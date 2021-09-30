Daily Weather Forecast For Bairoil

BAIROIL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 56 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 40 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



