Daily Weather Forecast For Lindon
LINDON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
