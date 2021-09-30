Weather Forecast For Hachita
HACHITA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
