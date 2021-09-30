CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

 5 days ago

(ERWIN, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Erwin Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Erwin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cCmStkA00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Nws
