Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(ERWIN, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Erwin Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Erwin:

Thursday, September 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.