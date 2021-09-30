Weather Forecast For Manley Hot Springs
MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 34 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Light Snow Likely
- High 36 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Light Snow
- High 35 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 38 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0