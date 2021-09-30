Daily Weather Forecast For Elfin Cove

ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 49 °F, low 44 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Rain Showers High 48 °F, low 44 °F 10 to 35 mph wind



Saturday, October 2 Rain Showers High 45 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Rain Showers Likely High 46 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



