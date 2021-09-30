Daily Weather Forecast For Elfin Cove
ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 49 °F, low 44 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Rain Showers
- High 48 °F, low 44 °F
- 10 to 35 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Rain Showers
- High 45 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Rain Showers Likely
- High 46 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
