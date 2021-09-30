Weather Forecast For Art

ART, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.