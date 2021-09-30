4-Day Weather Forecast For Paulina
PAULINA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight
- High 71 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 67 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
