Weather Forecast For Gateway
GATEWAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
