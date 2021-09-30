Nara Visa Weather Forecast

NARA VISA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 67 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low Light wind



