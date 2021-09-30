Nara Visa Weather Forecast
NARA VISA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low
- Light wind
