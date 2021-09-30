Daily Weather Forecast For Agar
AGAR, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
