Balfour Daily Weather Forecast

BALFOUR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 72 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 7 mph



