Starbuck Daily Weather Forecast

STARBUCK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 78 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



