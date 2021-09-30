Thursday sun alert in White Earth — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(WHITE EARTH, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in White Earth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White Earth:
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
