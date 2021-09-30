Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Wilmore

(WILMORE, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wilmore Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wilmore:

Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 55 °F 8 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.