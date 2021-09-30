Daily Weather Forecast For Venetie

VENETIE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light snow overnight High 31 °F, low 23 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Light Snow Likely High 36 °F, low 26 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Light Snow High 38 °F, low 25 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Slight chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 37 °F, low 19 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.