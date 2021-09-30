4-Day Weather Forecast For Holy Cross

HOLY CROSS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of light snow during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 40 °F, low 24 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Friday, October 1 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 39 °F, low 26 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly Cloudy High 38 °F, low 25 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Partly sunny then slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight High 39 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



