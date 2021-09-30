MOOYAH Inks Largest-Ever Development Deal for 15 Units in Palm Beach County With Golden Corral Franchisee Marc Verderame
Franchising is a family business for Verderame, who hopes to one day grow beyond the 15 new MOOYAH locations he’ll be opening over the next decade. MOOYAH has been riding a wave of expansion and is currently on track to add 45 new locations by the end of 2023 to its 90-unit, fast-casual franchise system. Verderame saw this expansion as a chance to turn his years of experience in franchising into a new opportunity in the Palm Beach area.wylie.bubblelife.com
Comments / 2