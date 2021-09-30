CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

MOOYAH Inks Largest-Ever Development Deal for 15 Units in Palm Beach County With Golden Corral Franchisee Marc Verderame

 5 days ago
Franchising is a family business for Verderame, who hopes to one day grow beyond the 15 new MOOYAH locations he'll be opening over the next decade. MOOYAH has been riding a wave of expansion and is currently on track to add 45 new locations by the end of 2023 to its 90-unit, fast-casual franchise system. Verderame saw this expansion as a chance to turn his years of experience in franchising into a new opportunity in the Palm Beach area.

DFW Community News

Gordon Ramsay Burger Chicago Opening Soon Plus More from What Now Media Group's Weekly Pre-Opening Restaurant News Report

Dive into this week's top stories from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, and San Francisco. Chicago – Gordon Ramsay Burger Inches Closer to Late 2021 Opening. Dallas – Incoming Westin Southlake Hotel to House Scratch Kitchen Led by Forth Worth...
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

Following $150M raise, Seattle homebuying startup expands, looks to hire in Texas

A West Coast startup is entering the local fast-paced residential real estate market intending to turn all buyers into cash buyers. Following a massive $150 million Series C funding round in June, Seattle-based homebuying startup Flyhomes wants to expand nationwide. And it's starting with an expansion into the Lone Star state markets of Dallas, Austin and Houston.
TEXAS STATE
DFW Community News

Dallas-based Oldham Lumber purchased by US LBM

US LBM has expanded in Texas with the purchase of Dallas-based Oldham Lumber Co., which was founded a century ago, according to a news release. Oldham supplies lumber, engineered wood and framing materials to residential builders and commercial contractors in North Texas. Founded in 1921, the company operates a 10-acre yard in Dallas and a 12-acre yard in Melissa. The latter location does business as McKinney Lumber, which was purchased by Oldham earlier this year, according to the release.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

There Was A Needle Somewhere Among That Maze Of Orange And White Cones

It's not every day that you meet a great father-and son team. But last Monday was the day. Still don't know their names but do know that they had each other's back. The come-together took place at the Parkland drive-thru for Pfizer boosters in the Ellis Davis Field House parking lot in South Dallas. After a half-hour drive to the site, the sight of the lot with a series of tents and an army of orange-and-white traffic cones seemed as organized as Pick Up Sticks. But there was hope. Two signs provided a promise of success. One read "Testing" and the other "Vaccination." Even then I was hesitant. After all, I had already had the two previous vaccinations. Would this sign mean "Booster," too?
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

Twin Peaks Brings the Lodge Mantality to Bison Country

The ultimate sports lodge now open and serving scratch-made food, ice-cold beer and more. Located at 1515 42nd St. S., the new 10,000-square-foot sports lodge features more than 80 massive TVs, so North Dakota State fans won't miss a minute of the Bisons making yet another run at the Division II National Championship. And Twin Peaks knows how much Fargo loves its Bisons, which is why the restaurant's iconic Elk statue in front of the lodge has been replaced with a Bison statue in support of the community's beloved school!
LIFESTYLE
DFW Community News

Kelly's Cajun Grill opens at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco

Kelly's Cajun Grill opened on Sept. 18 at Stonebriar Centre. The restaurant specializes in bourbon chicken, offering traditional, spicy Cajun-themed meals alongside more mild options. Kelly's Cajun Grill is between Sonic and Sbarro in the food court. 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. 305-476-1611. www.irmgusa.com/kellys-cajun-grill. Brooklynn Cooper covers public education in Frisco...
FRISCO, TX
DFW Community News

Here's the opening date and menu for National Anthem, the new restaurant from the founder of Neighborhood Services and Town Hearth

Serial restaurateur and all-around talented chef Nick Badovinus (Town Hearth, Neighborhood Services) plans to quietly open his newest project, National Anthem, on Wednesday, October 6, EscapeHatch has learned. The downtown restaurant sits inside the repurposed Magnolia Oil building (2130 Commerce St. at Cesar Chavez Boulevard), a triangle-shaped landmark on the...
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

Brock Estes of Fly Gap Winery Winemaker Profile

One winemaker who started years ago with unique and innovative ideas with his winery is still going strong. That winemaker is Brock Estes of Fly Gap Winery. The winery is located in Mason, Texas, which is becoming a destination location. You can find Brock's wines such as the Dank lineup at other tasting rooms, and when you do, you will not be disappointed. We are proud to feature Brock Estes as this month's featured winemaker!
DRINKS
DFW Community News

Amari's Home Goods is truly a family business

Barely one year old and only recently starting to walk, Amari Marks is too young to know her parents named their new Northlake Commons home goods business after her. "She's the boss and we are her employees," said her father Shawn, 39, who opened Amari's Home Goods with wife Glenise, 34, on July 1.
NORTHLAKE, TX
DFW Community News

'Moving in the Correct Direction': North Texas COVID-19 Hospitalizations Declining, Officials Say

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are trending down across North Texas, health officials say. New admissions for coronavirus are declining in the four most populous North Texas counties, according to the latest forecast from UT Southwestern Medical Center. The number of hospitalizations in Dallas County is expected to fall steeply, to about 600 by mid-October. Currently, 765 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Bringing Home the Holidays with Soulman's Bar-B-Que

Two Holiday Heat & Serve Options and NEW! Cajun Fried Turkey Available for 2021. "For more than 45 years, Soulman's Bar-B-Que has celebrated all that the holidays bring to homes across North Texas, from the family and friends, tried-and-true traditions, abundant gratitude to the delicious food. We continue to share our family favorites this holiday season, and are offering our new Soulful Holiday meal in hopes that our customers will experience more peace of mind and soul by letting us do the cooking," says Brett Randle, CEO Soulman's Bar-B-Que.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

Last Call For Chefs To Earn A Golden Ticket Into November's World Food Championships

In addition to becoming the Official Higher Education Partner, Dallas College is also being named as the official host and sponsor of World Food Championships'. WFC will use the Last Chance Qualifier as a way to fill its remaining competitive spots in its 10 category championships: Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup and Steak. "We expect to see about ten of the best Dallas chefs competing in our tournament through this opportunity." said Mike McCloud, CEO, World Food Championships. "With the help of Dallas College's culinary program, we are excited to provide this opportunity for local chefs to earn their way into our event." Last Chance Qualifier participants will be challenged to create their "Signature Dish" in a timed, live-cooking competition hosted at the Dallas College Culinary, Pastry and Hospitality Center. The throwdown will be judged using WFC's E.A.T.TM methodology by a panel composed of WFC and Dallas College Officials as well as leading Dallas chefs. Applications for participation in the Last Chance Qualifier are currently being accepted (here) and up to 30 spots are available.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

790-acre Hill Country ranch sells to Dallas developer

The 790-acre Pristine Valley Ranch in Bandera County, which was listed at $8.5 million, has sold. The property is off Highway 16 between Pipe Creek and Helotes. The seller was John Klauss, and the buyer was an affiliate of Dallas-based BG Development Group Inc., according to Bandera County records. BG Development develops ranch properties across the state. The land had been family-owned for more than 60 years.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

