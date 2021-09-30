Eagle Weather Forecast
EAGLE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Light Snow
- High 30 °F, low 26 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Light snow likely during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 23 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Light Snow Likely
- High 26 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Light snow likely during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 29 °F, low 16 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
