Rainy Thursday forecast — tackle it with these activities

 5 days ago

(TIMBER, OR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Timber Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Timber:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0cCmSCEH00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Light rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Timber, OR
