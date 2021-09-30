Kaltag Weather Forecast
KALTAG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 36 °F, low 22 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 37 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 36 °F, low 21 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 38 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
