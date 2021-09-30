Kaltag Weather Forecast

KALTAG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 36 °F, low 22 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 37 °F, low 24 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 36 °F, low 21 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 38 °F, low 22 °F Light wind



