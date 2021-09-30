CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

80 million European households struggle to stay warm. Rising energy costs will make the problem worse

By By Walé Azeez, CNN Business
WTHI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of people across Europe may not be able to afford to heat their homes this winter as gas and electricity prices soar. Experts, anti-poverty organizations and environmental campaigners are warning that the coronavirus pandemic and rising prices have intensified a longstanding problem tied to a combination of high energy costs, low household incomes and homes that aren't energy efficient.

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Nord Stream 2 operator begins filling controversial pipeline

The operator of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany -- criticised by some Western countries as a geopolitical weapon -- said on Monday it had begun filling the pipeline with gas. The latest step pushing the Baltic Sea pipeline to completion comes as Europe faces an energy crisis with natural gas reserves at a low level and energy prices surging. "The gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has started," Nord Stream 2 AG said in a statement. "This string will be gradually filled to build the required inventory and pressure as a prerequisite for the later technical tests," said the Switzerland-based company, which is owned by a subsidiary of Russian gas giant Gazprom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

World's longest under-sea electricity cable begins operations

Britain's National Grid dubs the 1.6 billion euro North Sea Link "the world's longest subsea electricity interconnector." The idea behind the NSL is for it to harness Norway's hydropower and the U.K's wind energy resources. A 450-mile subsea cable which connects the U.K. and Norway, enabling them to share renewable...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

France, Spain press for changes as EU energy prices surge

France and Spain pressed Monday for changes to rules governing the European Union’s energy markets as prices for gas and electricity surge, ramping up already-high utility bills and tightening yet another notch the belts of people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.European governments are scrambling to find ways to limit the costs to consumers as scant natural gas reserves expose the continent to price spikes and possible shortages if it’s a cold winter. Natural gas prices are lower in the U.S., which produces its own, while Europe must rely on imports.“The gas price has massively and brutally increased over...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Asia is winning the bidding war for natural gas supply

China and Asia are winning the bidding war for natural gas supplies as the northern hemisphere goes into the winter season with woefully low inventories and recovering demand after the pandemic. Just as natural gas prices surged to records in Europe and Asia, commodity-hungry China secured this week a major...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadri Simson
whbl.com

Greece proposes EU-wide mechanism on rising energy costs

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece has proposed an EU-wide mechanism for hedging against steep gas price fluctuations to help households tackle rising energy prices across the bloc. Gas prices have surged so far this year as world economies are recovering from the coronavirus pandemic and global demand is picking up much faster than supply.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTHI

Soldiers are delivering fuel in Britain as 'challenging' shortages persist

The army started supplying service stations in the United Kingdom on Monday in an effort to end more than a week of shortages that have forced pumps to close and left motorists without fuel. Tanker drivers from the military underwent training over the weekend to deliver fuel across the country...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Doubt lingers in Balkans after years of broken EU promises

Twenty years ago, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia had narrowly avoided a civil war and NATO was collecting weapons held by ethnic Albanian rebels under an internationally backed agreement meant to shore up peace.The tiny Balkans country was in economic and social turmoil and making international headlines. Averting a new conflict in the volatile Balkans was a strategic priority for both the European Union and the United States, and the EU foreign policy chief at the time, Javier Solana, told the Macedonians that “the EU will always stand for you and will try to help you, because we...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Mix#The European Union#Sunderland
AFP

In Siberia, a copper mine hopes to become a global energy pivot

In 1949, a Soviet expedition in Siberia was looking for uranium to supply the national nuclear arsenal when it stumbled on a vast deposit of copper. More than 70 years later, a mining complex in Russia's Far East between Lake Baikal and the Pacific Ocean is finally due to launch operations next year. With copper key to the world's energy transition away from carbon, the hope is it will be a boon for Russia and beyond. The project is "a long-awaited event in the life of the Far East and the entire mining industry of Russia and the world," said Valery Kazikayev, chairman of Udokan Copper, the company developing the site.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Millions facing higher bills as energy price cap rises

Millions of people are facing the prospect of higher monthly bills after the energy price cap rose by more than £100.From Friday, the cap on what energy companies can charge households for their monthly consumption will rise by £139 for people on default tariffs and £153 for people on pre-payment meters.The 12 per cent rise, agreed in August, is likely to affect around 15 million households and will see the annual charge for those on default tariffs paying by direct debit and using an average amount of energy jump from £1,138 to £1,277.Households with average energy use and on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Factories struggling as supply constraints hit, costs rise

LONDON/TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Global manufacturing activity took a big hit from supply chain bottlenecks and escalating costs, exacerbated by pandemic-induced factory shutdowns in Asia and signs of slowing Chinese growth, surveys showed on Friday. While countries where outbreaks of the Delta coronavirus variant receded saw an improvement in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Portugal
Country
Switzerland
investing.com

European Gas Rises to Record 100 Euros as Energy Crunch Worsens

(Bloomberg) -- European gas prices climbed to a record 100 euros as the global energy crunch deepened. Futures traded in the Netherlands gained 2.3% on Friday after China ordered its state-owned companies to secure supplies for this winter. Flows from top supplier Russia into Germany’s Mallnow compressor station also dropped.
TRAFFIC
ICIS Chemical Business

INSIGHT: Rising feedstocks, energy costs pressure petchem price increases

LONDON (CIS)--High and volatile natural gas costs and a rising oil price can only mean one thing for petrochemicals: upward price pressure. Petrochemical prices have pushed much higher this year as economies have expanded rapidly following COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020. Various factors have helped buoy prices for the major commodity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Britain’s leaky homes make the energy crisis worse. Why have governments not fixed them?

Over the past few days the country has been thrown into panic, as soaring gas prices threaten to plunge hundreds of thousands more households into fuel poverty, joining the 2.5 million already there. For others, uncomfortably tight budgets will be further squeezed. Any country reliant on the worldwide gas market faces the risk of perennial price shocks. But let’s be clear: the extent of this crisis was not inevitable. It is, in significant part, the result of a decade of government failure to insulate us from the disastrous downsides of fossil-fuel dependency.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

European Energy Majors Gain as Prices Rise, Inventories Run Low

Investing.com – ADRs of European energy majors were trading higher in Monday’s premarket as oil prices strengthen and natural gas prices surge to seasonal highs ahead of the winters. BP (NYSE:BP), Shell (NYSE:RDSa) and TotalEnergies ADRs (NYSE:TTE) were up 2.5%-3.5% as supply chain issues, a lack of truck drivers, booming...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Gas price rises: Why energy costs are soaring across Europe

Gas prices are not only high in the UK but are rising all across the continent as a drop in supplies from Russia and a cold start to this year has seen the price of natural gas skyrocket. Gas refineries in the US being shut down due to Hurricane Ida...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

1.5 million households caught up in gas supply crisis as suppliers Avro Energy and Green cease trading

Two energy suppliers collapsed on Wednesday as the deepening gas supply crisis has now impacted 1.5 million customers.Avro Energy and Green became the latest casualties of a more than three-fold spike in the wholesale cost of natural gas, with regulators warning that more firms are likely to go bust over the winter. Seven suppliers have already gone under in a matter of weeks.Another medium-sized supplier, Igloo, is reportedly on the verge of collapse, with administrators said to be assessing the options for insolvency. The latest corporate failures will add to households’ worries at a time when the rate of inflation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy