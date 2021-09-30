80 million European households struggle to stay warm. Rising energy costs will make the problem worse
Millions of people across Europe may not be able to afford to heat their homes this winter as gas and electricity prices soar. Experts, anti-poverty organizations and environmental campaigners are warning that the coronavirus pandemic and rising prices have intensified a longstanding problem tied to a combination of high energy costs, low household incomes and homes that aren't energy efficient.www.wthitv.com
