Mud Butte Daily Weather Forecast
MUD BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0