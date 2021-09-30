Rainy forecast for Tupelo? Jump on it!

(TUPELO, AR) Thursday is set to be rainy in Tupelo, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tupelo:

Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.