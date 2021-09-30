4-Day Weather Forecast For Karval
KARVAL, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
