ALTO, Texas — A procession on Thursday honored fallen Alto police officer Ryan Vasquez who died this month following a battle with COVID-19. The Jacksonville police and fire departments hosted the procession, which began at the Sunnyvale Police Department around noon. The procession then went down U.S. 69 through Jacksonville and Rusk and into Wells where it ended at the officer’s ranch for a celebration of life ceremony.

ALTO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO