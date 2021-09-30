Allakaket Daily Weather Forecast
ALLAKAKET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Snow showers then slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 32 °F, low 22 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of light snow then cloudy during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 34 °F, low 24 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly Cloudy
- High 35 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 36 °F, low 18 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
