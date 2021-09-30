4-Day Weather Forecast For Valentine

VALENTINE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 54 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



