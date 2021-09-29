Should City of Bismarck Have Lowered Legal Body Piercing Age for Teenagers?

Heaven Helpers Soup Cafe needs your help. They are looking for volunteers to help out at the soup cafe doing various jobs. This is a wonderful organization and it would be wonderful if they could find the volunteer help to keep it going. Anything help is better than nothing even if it's only for an hour. Mark is a great guy and has really built a great organization. If you have some extra time and can help, they'd love for you or your family to help out. If you'd like to volunteer you can click here.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 11 HOURS AGO