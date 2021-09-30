Morse Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MORSE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
