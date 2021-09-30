14-year-old Newburgh Juvenile Arrested after Brief Chase and Crash

Warrick County – After a late-night Wednesday chase, a 14-year-old has been charged on five counts. Wednesday night, September 29, at approximately 11:55 p.m., Trooper Otolski was patrolling in the area of SR 261 and Oak Grove Road when he observed the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck drive through the parking lot at Huck’s Market and then exit the rear parking area onto Fuquay Road without stopping at the stop sign and failing to signal. Trooper Otolski attempted to stop the vehicle by activating his emergency lights and siren when the driver turned left onto Castle Hills Drive. The driver refused to stop, looped around the sub-division, and continued north on Fuquay Road reaching speeds over 85 mph. The driver also disregarded stop signs at Jenner Road and Gardner Road. The driver attempted to turn left onto Delaware in Chandler but lost control of the vehicle and struck an abandoned building located at 763 W. Lincoln. As soon as the vehicle came to a final rest, the male driver and passenger exited the vehicle and surrendered without further incident. The male driver and passenger were both14-years-old and from Newburgh. The passenger was released to his parents. The 14-year-old driver was arrested and transported to Southwest Youth Village in Vincennes.