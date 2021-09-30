CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midkiff, TX

Thursday rain in Midkiff: Ideas to make the most of it

Midkiff Digest
 5 days ago

(MIDKIFF, TX) Thursday is set to be rainy in Midkiff, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Midkiff:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cCmPvcF00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Midkiff Digest

Midkiff, TX
