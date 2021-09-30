CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

September likely to finish with fourth-most cases

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 6 days ago

September likely will have more COVID-19 cases reported than all but three months in Ohio since the start of the pandemic. Also, with today not included, September had more cases than May, June, July and August combined. The state started seeing a spike in cases in mid-July, largely caused by...

www.tribtoday.com

Vindy.com

September is likely to rank 4th highest in Ohio COVID-19 cases

September likely will have more COVID-19 cases reported than all but three months in Ohio since the start of the pandemic. Also, with today not included, September had more cases than May, June, July and August combined. The state started seeing a spike in cases in mid-July, largely caused by...
OHIO STATE
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Vax-2-School prizes doubled

The state will double its Vax-2-School scholarship drawings — offering $2 million in awards instead of $1 million — but doesn’t have a start date for the program. Those between the ages of 12 and 25 can start signing up for the drawings starting Monday online through ohiovax2school.com or by phone at 833-427-5634 between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WTVQ

September now Fayette’s fourth-worst COVID month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – September has now seen the fourth-highest amount of new COVID-19 cases reported in Fayette County since the pandemic began in March 2020. And at the current pace, it could top December 2020 to become the third-worst month. With 384 new cases Saturday-Monday, Lexington has had 5,438...
LEXINGTON, KY
State
Ohio State
theurbannews.com

Coronavirus Cases in September 2021

As of 12:00 p.m. on September 28, 2021 there were 25,684 positive cases of COVID-19 in Buncombe County residents and 391 COVID-19 related deaths. New cases since previous day: 330. Fatality Rate: 1.53. Vaccines & Testing. The COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard shows the total number of doses that have been administered...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Warren Tribune Chronicle

ODH director: Delta surge cresting

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, urged Ohoians to get vaccinated while also saying Monday it appears COVID-19 cases are slowly beginning to decline across the state and across the nation. “I know it has been a very long journey. We’re all tired of dealing with...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Ohio wrong to use virus funds for vax lottery

Instead of using the state’s COVID-19 relief funds to educate the public about ways to stay safe from COVID-19 or to provide relief from COVID-19, our governor once again is insisting on using the funds to benefit a minimal number of Ohioans in hopes of luring them into getting vaccinated.
OHIO STATE
Johnson City Press

NETN reported second most new cases ever in September

Month 19 of the COVID-19 pandemic was a difficult — and deadly — one for Northeast Tennessee, with the region reporting its most new cases and deaths since last winter’s devastating surge. Across the region’s eight counties there were nearly 14,000 new coronavirus infections reported in September, along with at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Continue research despite pandemic

As the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s crucial lawmakers and the public remember that research into other diseases beyond COVID-19 must continue. That’s why I recently took part in a virtual event where I met with Alyssa Brockington, Rachel Jenkins, Margaret McInnis and Adeline Ewing, as a volunteer for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.
CANCER
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Tue. 11:05 a.m.: Closed online school must repay state $60 million

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, a defunct online community school, must return $60 million to the state because it inflated enrollment figures. The Ohio Board of Education’s decision mandating repayment is final and cannot be appealed, the Ohio Supreme Court has ruled. The court affirmed in a 4-3 decision that...
EDUCATION
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 1,097 New Cases Of Last 72 Hours, 10 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,097 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths in the last 72 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 989 are confirmed cases and 108 are probable cases. There have been 8,257 total hospitalizations and 122,497 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,173. All of the 10 newly-reported deaths happened in September, according to the Health Department. Three of the patients were in long-term care facilities. Two of the patients were in the 50-64 age group and eight of them were in the 65+ age group. This is the COVID-19 Update for Oct. 4, 2021. In the last 72 hours, 1,097 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 989 are confirmed cases and 108 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/inODcMzhF5 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 4, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Cases lower than April surge, but deaths, hospitalizations, ventilator use all eclipse April peaks

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,019 additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,701 cases per day, up 1% from a week ago, and up 32% over the past 30 days. The average caseload is lower than the peak of 5,006 daily cases seen during the April surge, but its impact on the health care system is higher. To date, there have ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Business briefs

BUY BLACK EXPO PLANNED: Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Youngstown Alumnae Chapter, will host a Buy Black Business Expo 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at 5 Grands Boutique, 164 High St. NE, Warren. This event is part of the chapter’s Midwest Impact Day of Service. The...
WARREN, OH
Warren Tribune Chronicle

11:50 a.m.: Penguin City expands distribution to W.Va.

YOUNGSTOWN — Penguin City Brewing Company continues to expand its distribution, this time to the Mountain State. The company last week delivered its first shipment of beer to Wine & Beverage Merchants of West Virginia in Weirton, W.Va., north of Steubenville across the Ohio River. The two companies finalized a contract earlier this year.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Braceville native named to Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

A Braceville native now living in Sheffield Village in Lorain County is being inducted into the 2021 Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. William J. Clark, 95, a World War II veteran, said he was informed of the special recognition recently. Clark served in the Navy from 1944 to 1946. “I...
OHIO STATE

