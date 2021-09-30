CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trumbull County, OH

Demolition of Girard building halted

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 6 days ago

GIRARD — The co-owners of a downtown building scheduled for demolition received a Trumbull County judge’s order to have the demolition work halted. Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge W. Wyatt McKay signed the order halting demolition of the building at 25 W. Liberty St. The judge ordered the plaintiffs, building owners Dan Penza of Girard and Robert Penza of North Jackson, to post a $3,000 bond and set a hearing for Friday in his courtroom.

www.tribtoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trumbull County, OH
Health
City
North Jackson, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Poland, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
Girard, OH
Government
Trumbull County, OH
Government
City
Girard, OH
NBC News

White House ramps up debt limit pressure campaign on Republicans

WASHINGTON — With the U.S. just days away from default, the White House is ramping up its public pressure campaign on Republicans who do not support raising the nation's debt limit. The plan is to accelerate what’s become a near-daily barrage of attacks on Republicans by way of planned events,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Company#City Council#Moderalli Excavating#U S Route 422

Comments / 0

Community Policy