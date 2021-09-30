Demolition of Girard building halted
GIRARD — The co-owners of a downtown building scheduled for demolition received a Trumbull County judge’s order to have the demolition work halted. Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge W. Wyatt McKay signed the order halting demolition of the building at 25 W. Liberty St. The judge ordered the plaintiffs, building owners Dan Penza of Girard and Robert Penza of North Jackson, to post a $3,000 bond and set a hearing for Friday in his courtroom.www.tribtoday.com
