A woman who was trying to save a stray dog on a highway in north Alabama died after she was struck by a vehicle during the rescue attempt, police said. Christina Nicole Green, 31, of Decatur was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on U.S. 431 Saturday night when she saw a dog trying to cross traffic and wanted to help it get out of the road, WAFF-TV reported.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO