Thursday rain in Tanana: Ideas to make the most of it

(TANANA, AK) Thursday is set to be rainy in Tanana, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tanana:

Thursday, September 30 Snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy freezing fog overnight High 35 °F, low 23 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of Light Snow High 37 °F, low 25 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight High 37 °F, low 22 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly Cloudy High 39 °F, low 19 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.