Wallace Weather Forecast
WALLACE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of light rain during the day; while rain likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Rain likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
