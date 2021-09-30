Wisdom Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WISDOM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 19 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 20 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
