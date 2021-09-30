Daily Weather Forecast For Shaktoolik
SHAKTOOLIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 36 °F, low 24 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 33 °F, low 27 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 34 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of snow showers overnight
- High 34 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
