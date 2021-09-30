Daily Weather Forecast For Shaktoolik

SHAKTOOLIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 36 °F, low 24 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 33 °F, low 27 °F Windy: 35 mph



Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 34 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of snow showers overnight High 34 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



