4-Day Weather Forecast For Monument
MONUMENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 81 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 76 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
