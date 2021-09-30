Daily Weather Forecast For Dunn Center
DUNN CENTER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
