4-Day Weather Forecast For Ukiah

UKIAH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 72 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 66 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 0 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



