CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ukiah, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ukiah

Ukiah Today
Ukiah Today
 5 days ago

UKIAH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cCmOqx900

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Beachwood (NJ) Weather Channel

Beachwood Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Beachwood: Tuesday, October 5: Chance of light rain then patchy fog during the day; while patchy drizzle then patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, October 6: Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Thursday,
BEACHWOOD, NJ
Ukiah Today

Ukiah Today

Ukiah, OR
9
Followers
150
Post
74
Views
ABOUT

With Ukiah Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy