4-Day Weather Forecast For Ukiah
UKIAH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 72 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 66 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
