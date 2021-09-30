CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday rain in Kim meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

 5 days ago

(KIM, CO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Kim Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kim:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0cCmOmfT00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

