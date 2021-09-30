Daily Weather Forecast For Paisley
PAISLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly Sunny
- High 76 °F, low
- Light wind
