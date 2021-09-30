Weather Forecast For Orient
ORIENT, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
