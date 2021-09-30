Weather Forecast For Orient

ORIENT, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 mph



