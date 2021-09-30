Tobias Daily Weather Forecast

TOBIAS, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 68 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



